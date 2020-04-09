Lake Michigan water levels expected to continue to rise this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Going into this recreational season, you will want to use caution. Water levels on Lake Michigan are expected to go up another 8 to 10 inches this summer.

This prediction from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would set the record for monthly highs for June and July.

Water levels have risen 5.5 feet on lakes Michigan and Huron since 2013 when record lows were set on the Great Lakes.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says rainfall totals have contributed the high-water levels.

Michigan is in its wettest one-, three- and five-year periods since record-keeping started more than 120 years ago.

The water levels present a danger of damaging infrastructure. The department says there are a lot of debris floating in Lake Michigan such as stairs, decks and even homes.

“We’re seeing big impacts in terms of collection, treatment and discharge of wastewater, roads, bridges, storm sewers, localized flooding, all of those things,” said Jerrod Sanders, assistant director of the Water Resources Division at the MEGLE. “If we saw those impacts last year, and we’re expecting more water this year, then we can expect those impacts to be a little bit worse this year.”

Homeowners with questions about high water permitting or that need help finding a contractor for erosion defense should call 800.662.9278 or can find more information online.

The EGLE is expediting permits ahead of the high-water projections.