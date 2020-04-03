Lake Michigan to rise 4 inches in next month

Residents along Holcomb Hills Rd in Grand Haven Twp work to save homes from the rising Lake Michigan. (March 29, 2020)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan’s spring rise is well underway. After rising 3 inches in the past month, the lake is now forecasted to rise another 4 inches by the start of May.

“The basin received significantly higher-than-normal precipitation (in the past week), with the southern portion of the basin receiving 2 to 3 times its normal amount of precipitation over the last 7 days,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report detailed.

The report showed Lake Michigan is 2 inches above the all-time April record set in 1986. The lake was above the monthly record throughout March, but that new record will not become official until the average water level for the entire month is released next week.

Lake Michigan broke high water records in both January and February. It is 15 inches higher than it was on April 3, 2019.

The Great Lakes remain near or above monthly records:

Lake Erie is 3 inches above the April record.

Lake Superior is 3 inches below the April record.

Lake Ontario is 16 inches below the April record.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.