Lake Michigan to break record, keep rising

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is set to break the March record and is now forecast to rise 4 inches over the next month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday showed Lake Michigan has risen 1 inch over the past week and is now 5 inches above the March record set in 1986. Monthly records are set by taking the average water level for the entire month.

Lake Michigan broke high water records in both January and February.

Lake Michigan is 14 inches higher than it was on March 27, 2019.

The forecast predicts spring precipitation will push Lake Michigan up 4 inches by the end of April.

All of the Great Lakes remain near or above monthly records:

Lake Erie is 4 inches above the March record.

Lake Superior is 3 inches below the March record.

Lake Ontario is 6 inches below the March record.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

