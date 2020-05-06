Lake Michigan shatters April record

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan has set another monthly high water mark and is now forecast to remain in record territory through August.

Lake Michigan broke the April record set in 1986 by 2.76 inches. It’s the fourth straight month Lake Michigan has set a new record.

For the month of April, Lake Michigan’s average was 13 inches higher than in 2019 and 3 feet above the long-term average.

Lake Erie also broke the April record set in 1985. Lake Superior and Lake Ontario are below record levels.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ monthly report, all of the lakes experienced a rise in water levels from March to April:

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, which are technically one lake, rose 3 inches.

Lake Superior rose 2 inches.

Lake Erie rose 4 inches.

Lake Ontario rose 6 inches.

Above average precipitation for months has pushed the lakes higher. However, April turned out to be a little drier for some of the Great Lakes.

“Preliminary estimates indicate that precipitation for the Great Lakes basin was below average in April,” the report detailed. “For the individual lake basins, precipitation was below average on Lakes Superior and Erie, while a very wet end of the month brought precipitation to near average for Lakes Michigan-Huron and Ontario.”

The updated Army Corps forecast shows Lake Michigan will fall back below record levels sometime in September or October.