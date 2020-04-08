Lake Michigan sets March high water record

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan broke the high-water level record during March. It’s the third straight month the high-water level record has been broken.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie set new monthly water level records for March 2020, which were previously set in 1986.

Officials say water levels are expected to rise toward their seasonal peaks in the coming months and will continue to be near or reach above record high water levels.

Erosion also continue to be a big concern as the levels remain high.