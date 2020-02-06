Lake Michigan sets first high water record since 1987

A view from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter shows erosion along Lake Michigan in the Oceana-Mason county area. (Courtesy U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga’s Office)

DETROIT (WOOD) — New data shows Lake Michigan broke the all-time January record by more than 3 inches, and more records are forecasted to break in the coming months.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monthly water level report shows Lake Michigan’s average water level for January was 581.56 feet, breaking the record of 581.30 feet set in 1987. That’s a difference of 3.12 inches.

The new six month forecast now predicts Lake Michigan to break water records every month through at least July.

“Lake Superior is projected to continue its seasonal decline in February and March, while Lakes Michigan-Huron is expected to rise an inch, respectively,” the forecast predicted. The report treats Lake Michigan and Lake Huron as one lake.

Lake Superior also had a record January, rising less than an inch above the high water mark set in 1986. Lake Erie and Lake Ontario were both just inches below the all-time January records.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes water level data dates back to 1918.