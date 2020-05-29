Lake Michigan rises again, will break another record

DETROIT (WOOD) — Floodwaters helped push Lake Michigan up another inch in the past week.

Lake Michigan is now 6 inches above the all-time record for May set in 1986. May will be the fifth straight month the lake has set a new record.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan is up 4 inches in the past month and now rests 7 inches higher than one year ago. It is forecasted to rise another 2 inches by June 29.

Lake Michigan is more than 3 feet above the average water level for May.

Here’s a look at the other Great Lakes:

Lake Erie is 3 inches above the May record (2019).

Lake Superior is 4 inches below the May record (2019).

Lake Ontario is 18 inches below the May record (2017).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.