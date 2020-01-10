Lake Michigan remains above all-time January record

The waves on Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park on Dec. 30, 2019.

DETROIT (WOOD) — With a winter storm expected to bring more precipitation to the area, new data shows Lake Michigan is already three inches above the all-time January record.

This is the second straight week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake levels forecast has recorded the lake above the January record set in 1987.

The new forecast shows Lake Michigan has remained steady since Dec. 10, a time of year that normally sees lake levels fall.

“Unlike last year, lakes Michigan and Huron are forecasted to reach record high levels this year,” the Army Corps said Friday. “The most recent six-month forecast of Great Lakes water levels shows water levels continuing to be well above average over this period.”

Monthly water level records are calculated by taking the average lake level over an entire month. Whether Lake Michigan sets a record for January won’t be known until the month ends. While high throughout the year, Lake Michigan did not break any monthly records in 2019.

The forecast calls for Lake Michigan to drop one inch by Feb. 10.

Lake Superior is also currently once inch above the January record. Lake Erie and Ontario are six and seven inches below the all-time record respectively.

