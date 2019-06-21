Lake Michigan now forecasted above all-time June record

DETROIT (WOOD) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weekly forecast shows all five Great Lakes are forecasted to be above all-time high water records for the month of June.

The Army Corps forecasts that Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, which are treated as one lake, are currently one inch above the June record set in 1986.

The official monthly record is calculated by using the average level for the entire month. We won’t know until the end of the month whether this June’s average will break that record.

“Persistent wet conditions and high outflows have continued to contribute to exceptionally high lake levels,” the Army Corps forecast said. “By Saturday night, the next low pressure system will move into the western portion of the basin, which will lead to additional rainfall of about one to two inches across the basin.”

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron have risen six inches in the past month and 15 inches since June 2018. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are forecasted to rise another inch in the next month.

Lake Superior is forecasted to be four inches above the June record set in 1986. It’s expected to rise another two inches in the next month.

Lake Erie is forecasted to be five inches above the June record set in 1986. Lake Ontario is forecasted to be three inches above the June record set in 2017. There is some relief on the way, as both Erie and Ontario water levels are expected to drop over the next month.

