Lake Michigan not rising, but also not falling

Record levels on Lake Michigan floods trees in Wilderness State Park in Emmett County’s Bliss Township on Aug. 12, 2020. (Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

DETROIT (WOOD) — After months of volatility on Lake Michigan, water levels are finally holding steady.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan hasn’t moved in weeks.

It remains 2 inches above the all-time record for the month of August as the lake heads toward an eighth straight monthly record.

Above-average rainfall continues to keep the lake high during a time it normally starts to drop. The Great Lakes Basin has received 114% of its average rainfall so far this month.

Lake Michigan is up 4 inches from this time last year and is 34 inches higher than the long-term average for August.

The Army Corps forecasts the lake will go down 1 inch over the next month, though it has forecasted a drop for weeks now that has yet to happen.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, which are treated as one lake by the Army Corps, is the only Great Lake currently in record territory.

Lake Superior

Up 3 inches in the past month.

1 inch below the August record (set in 2019).

Lake Erie

Down 4 inches in the past month.

2 inches below the August record (set in 2019).

Lake Ontario

Down 4 inches in the past month.

20 inches below the August record (set in 1947).

