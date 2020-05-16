Lake Michigan holds steady, poised for May record

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan remains 3 inches above the all-time record for May set in 1986, as it closes in on a fifth-straight record month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan remained even over the past week. It is forecasted to rise 2 inches by June 15.

Lake Michigan is up 2 inches in the past month and remains 7 inches higher than this time last year. It is 34 inches above the May average.

Here’s a look at the other Great Lakes:

Lake Erie is even with the May record (2019).

Lake Superior is 6 inches below the May record (2019).

Lake Ontario is 17 inches below the May record (2017).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

—

