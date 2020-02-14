Lake Michigan holds steady 6 inches above record

DETROIT (WOOD) — Halfway through February, it looks like Lake Michigan will easily break the all-time February high water level record.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan has remained steady for the past month, and is currently a half foot above the February record set in 1986.

Monthly records are kept by taking the average water level for the entire month, so the record won’t be official until the end of the month. February will likely become the second straight month to set an all-time record on the lake.

Lake Michigan is 17 inches above the level recorded one year ago. The Army Corps forecast expects Lake Michigan to rise 1 inch over the next month.

All of the Great Lakes remain near or above monthly records. Lake Erie is 2 inches above the February record. Lake Superior is 1 inch below the February record. Lake Ontario is 3 inches above the February record. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

