Lake Michigan ends January 4 inches above record

Crews work to dig a trench to drain the flooded parking lot at South Haven’s South Beach on Jan. 24, 2020.

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan remained above the all-time January record Friday, all but assuring the Great Lake will set its first high water record since 1987.

The monthly water level record is calculated by taking the average lake level over an entire month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will calculate that data in the coming days.

According to the Army Corps weekly report released Friday, Lake Michigan has risen 1 inch during the month of January. It’s a month that usually sees one of the largest decline in water levels annually. The lake is 19 inches higher than it was on this day one year ago.

Lake Michigan is forecasted to drop 1 inch by March 2.

All of the Great Lakes are hovering around all-time records for the month of January. Lake Superior is even with the January record set in 1986. Lake Erie is 1 inch above the January record set in 1987. Lake Ontario is 1 inch below the January record set in 1946. Since they are connected, Lake Michigan and Huron are treated as the same lake by Army Corps.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Rising Waters