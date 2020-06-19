Lake Michigan drops, finally forecast to remain steady

DETROIT (WOOD) — Hot, dry weather finally allowed Lake Michigan to drop slightly, and the forecast indicates it may be reaching its annual high water level.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan dropped 1 inch over the past week. However, it’s still 4 inches above the record for the month of June, set in 1986.

The Army Corps forecast now predicts the lake will remain at the same level over the next month. Lake Michigan normally reaches its seasonal high in July before beginning to drop during the fall and winter.

Lake Michigan is up 2 inches in the past month and 4 inches since June 19, 2019. The lake is 35 inches above the long-term average for June.

Here’s a look at the other Great Lakes:

Lake Superior is 6 inches below the June record (2019).

Lake Erie is 2 inches below the June record (2019).

Lake Ontario is 25 inches below the June record (2019).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.