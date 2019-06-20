Lake Michigan creeps closer to Grand Haven homes

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — With Lake Michigan levels just as high as they were during the mid- to late 1980s, people who live along the lakeshore in Grand Haven are watching the water closely.

Experts say they expect to see a new monthly record high for June. Those who live in Indian Village and Stickney Ridge, south of City Beach, are especially wary. These are the areas that lost homes to Lake Michigan when the water was high in the ’80s. Some residents watched houses fall into the lake during a big storm.

They say the water isn’t as close to their homes this time. One of the big reasons why is because the shoreline changes. Even though the water is just as high, shifting dunes are offering more of a buffer — some 30 feet more.

But a very strong storm can take away 15 feet of shoreline. Many say that when the water was high in the ’80s, they put down big rocks near their property to try to prevent erosion. One owner said he put up snow fences to catch sand. Still, they all know that Lake Michigan is wild and could come dangerously close to their homes.

Water is expected to say high through at least the fall.