Lake Michigan closing in on January record

DETROIT (WOOD) — New data released Friday shows Lake Michigan remains 3 inches above the all-time January record.

Lake Michigan has remained above the January record set in 1987 throughout the month, but it won’t officially break the record until the end of January. Monthly water level records are calculated by taking the average lake level over an entire month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly forecast shows that Lake Michigan has remained at the same level since mid-December, a time of year when the lake normally sees its largest drop. The forecast only calls for Lake Michigan to drop 1 inch during the next month.

“Another storm system is expected to impact the region this weekend with generally 4 to 8 inches of snowfall expected throughout the Great Lakes Basin,” the forecast predicts.

Lake Michigan is 18 inches higher than it was on Jan. 17, 2019 — a troubling trend that shows the lake will likely remain higher than it was a year ago for the next several months. The lake is also 5.5 feet above the record January low set in 2013.

The other Great Lakes also remain high. Lake Superior is even with the January record set in 1986. Lake Erie is 2 inches below the January record set in 1987. Lake Ontario is 5 inches below the January record set more than 70 years ago in 1946. Since they are connected, Lake Michigan and Huron are treated as the same lake by Army Corps.

