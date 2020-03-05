Lake Michigan breaks February water level record

DETROIT (WOOD) — For the second straight month, Lake Michigan has set a monthly high water record.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ monthly report released Thursday shows the average water level in February was 5.5 inches above the record set in 1986.

Lake Michigan broke the January record by more than 3 inches.

Water levels are expected to begin their seasonal rise during March and April. The updated monthly forecast predicts that Lake Michigan will break monthly records through at least August.

Lake Michigan isn’t the only Great Lake setting records. Lake Superior broke the February record by less than an inch. Lake Erie broke the February record by 4.7 inches. Lake Ontario was the only lake that didn’t set a February record. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes water level data dates back to 1918.

