Lake Michigan breaks another record, forecasted to drop

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan easily broke the June high water record, but for the first time in months the lake is forecasted to go down over the next month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ monthly report shows Lake Michigan’s average for the month of June was 5 inches above the previous record set in 1986. The lake was also a remarkable 35 inches above the long-term average for June.

Lake Michigan has risen 1 inch since June 3 and is up 4 inches since July 3, 2019.

June is the sixth-straight month Lake Michigan has broken record levels and it is likely to break the record in July as well. As of July 3, the lake is 3 inches above the record for the month of July, set in 1986. Records are kept by taking the average water level for the entire month.

The string of record-breaking months will likely come to an end soon. The new Army Corps forecast calls for Lake Michigan to drop an inch by Aug. 3. While the lake has a chance to break records in both July and August, the forecast now drops Lake Michigan below record levels by September.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, which are treated as one lake by the Army Corps, were the only Great Lakes to set records in June.