Lake Michigan breaks 7th straight monthly record

DETROIT (WOOD) — Experts believe Lake Michigan has peaked for the year, but not before breaking another high water record.

The monthly report released Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows Lake Michigan broke the all-time record for July by 2 inches. The previous record was set in 1986. Army Corps records date back to 1918.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, which are treated as one lake by the Army Corps, are forecasted to drop 2 inches by the end of August. Water levels may remain high enough to break an eighth-straight monthly record.

The updated Army Corps forecast keeps the lake below record levels for the rest of 2020.

“While we expect water levels to decline across most of the Great Lakes, levels still remain extremely high,” said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office, Detroit District.

The main reason for the record water levels continues to be above average moisture. The Lake Michigan-Huron basin has received 127-percent of its average precipitation in 2020, continuing a trend in recent years.

While Lake Michigan-Huron continues to break records, the other three Great Lakes are all back below record levels set in 2019.