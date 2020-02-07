Lake Michigan 6 inches above February record

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan looks poised to set back-to-back high water level records, starting the month of February a half foot above the record.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan has risen one inch over the past month, a time of year lake levels normally drop. It is now 6 inches above the February record set in 1986. Monthly records are kept by taking the average water level for the entire month, so the record won’t be official until the end of the month.

Last month, Lake Michigan broke the all-time high water mark for January. It was the first high water record set on Lake Michigan since 1987.

Lake Michigan is 18 inches above the level recorded one year ago. The updated Army Corps forecast calls for the lake to remain steady over the next month.

All of the Great Lakes remain high. Lake Erie is 6 inches above the February record. Lake Superior is 1 inch above the February record. Lake Ontario is 6 inches below the February record. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.