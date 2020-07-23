High water shuts down Lake Macatawa boat launch

High water has caused officials to shut down the Lake Macatawa public boating access site along Ottawa Beach Drive. (July 23, 2020)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials have shut down a public boat launch on Lake Macatawa because of high water.

The boating access site along Ottawa Beach Road off 168th Avenue on the north side of the lake was closed Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which runs the site, said water is covering piers, making them unsafe. The boat launch will stay closed until the water goes down.

You can still access Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan at the Holland B. Dunton Park boat launch, the Kollen Park boat launch and via Pigeon Lake, north of Holland.

Lake Michigan has been rising for six years and set record highs for six straight months to start 2020. It is finally expected to start dropping and could fall below record levels by September. The high waters have covered beaches and eroded away lakeshore bluffs, threatening homes.

With Lake Michigan so full, inland lakes can’t drain and have also been pushed to their limits. This has led to no-wake orders in some places, including on parts of Lake Macatawa and Pigeon Lake.

