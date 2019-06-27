High water causing problems in Wisconsin

KEWAUNEE, Wisc. (WBAY/WOOD) — Mirroring scenes on the east side of Lake Michigan, rising waters are causing trouble businesses on the Wisconsin shoreline.

Since its record low in 2013, Lake Michigan has been on a steady rise. It has risen 15 inches in the last year and 6 inches in the last month alone.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Rising Waters

In Kewaunee, east of the city of Green Bay, that has led to flooding and erosion.

“We’ve been experiencing a great deal of flooding in our parking lot and boat launch area,” explained Melody Lacey of the Kewaunee Marina. “This has had an impact on fisherman and campers alike, coming in, having to trudge through this.

Flooding along the Green Bay shoreline. (WBAY – June 2019)

“We’re also experiencing recent shoreline erosion as well, and it’s become a daily challenge in having to clean this up and take the time each day to eliminate the debris from the boat slip areas,” Lacey added.

All of the Great Lakes are on the rise, and all of them could set a record high for June this year.

>>Inside woodtv.com: When you should get flood insurance|Higher lake a fish paradise