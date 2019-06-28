Great Lakes levels continue to be high

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The weekly water level update from the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was released on Friday, and water levels remain well above normal on all of the Great Lakes.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are currently 33 inches above the long-term monthly average for June. The Michigan-Huron basin is forecast to break the highest monthly average of record for June by 2 inches.

Once the month is complete and a full data set can be assembled, we will know if a June record was broken or not. Lake Michigan-Huron is forecast to continue to rise into next month, but the rate has slowed.

A rise of 1 inch is expected over the next month. In the last month, the Lake Michigan-Huron water basin rose by 5 inches.

Lake Superior is also forecast to rise 1 inch in the next month. It has risen 2 inches in the past month. The current water levels are 16 inches above the long-term average for the month of June.

Lake Ontario and Lake Erie are both forecast to see falling water levels over the next month. Lake Erie has risen 4 inches in the past month, and Lake Ontario has risen 1 inch. Both lakes are currently 33 inches above their long-term average for June.

We have a stretch of warm and sunny weather ahead, which means we’ll see less steady rain and more evaporation. Water levels typically peak in the summer, then begin to fall late in the summer and early in the fall.

