Grand Haven decide against emergency declaration due to flooding

by: The Associated Press, 24 Hour News 8 web staff

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Grand Haven officials have decided not to request a state emergency due to flooding on an island.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that rising water levels on the Great Lakes have damaged local infrastructure on Harbor Island.

An emergency declaration would make Grand Haven eligible for federal funding. However, City Manager Pat McGinnis told 24 Hour News 8 Friday officials decided against making that request.

City crews this week began installing sandbags along a roadway where the river has overtaken a parking lot and the road. Keeping water off the roadway will allow crews to patch a car-size pothole.

