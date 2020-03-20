Forecast: Lake Michigan to rise over next month

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan remains above the March high-water record and is forecasted to rise 3 inches by mid-April.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday showed Lake Michigan has remained steady over the past week, staying 4 inches above the March record set in 1986. Monthly records are set by taking the average water level for the entire month.

Lake Michigan broke high water records in both January and February.

Lake Michigan is 14 inches higher than it was on March 20, 2019.

All of the Great Lakes remain near or above monthly records.

Lake Erie is 3 inches above the March record.

Lake Superior is 2 inches below the March record.

Lake Ontario is 7 inches below the March record.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

