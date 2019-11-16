EGLE makes it easier to use sandbags to curb erosion

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State environmental officials are making it easier for lakeshore property owners to get a permit to use sandbags as a temporary measure to help protect their homes.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced a new minor project category.

Officials say the category will provide for faster permit processing for homeowners and a reduced permit fee of $100. Under the new category, a public notice will not be necessary, according to EGLE.

The announcement comes as lakeshore homes have been threatened by erosion from high water levels.

Experts say sandbags are not a permanent solution to erosion problems and the bags eventually must be removed. Officials say homeowners should work with contractors to come up with a more permanent solution.

Homeowners wanting to take measures to protect their homes will need to get a permit. In many cases, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also needs to review the permit application, which is filed jointly.

State and federal officials have sped up permits for structures being threatened by high water levels.

Property owners can find more information online.