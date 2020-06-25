Board considers wake restrictions on Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Park Township’s board of supervisors is looking to introduce and extend already existing slow-no wake zones at Lake Macatawa as soon as possible.

The board says the no wake zones, where boaters must remain under certain speeds, help to prevent further erosion to lakefront properties.

Following recent legislation, Park Township partnered with Holland Township and the city of Holland to petition the Department of Natural Resources and institute no wake zones on Lake Macatawa. Some of those zones went into effect in April.

“There have been a lot of concerns and complaints from residents on the lake requesting additional protection,” said Park Township Manager Howard Fink.

The no wake zones currently affect Big Bay, Macatawa Bay, parts of the shoreline and Pine Creek Bay during specific hours. The township wants to extend those restrictions further into Macatawa Bay and the narrows.

“People are losing their summers and I understand the no wake for property. I see where they have a problem with it, but for the people that come out and wait for summer to enjoy themselves, that’s something they have to look at too,” said Charter Captain Stacy Chupailo.

Chupailo of JJ Sport Fishing Charters in Park Township has been taking customers out on the water for 25 years. He says if the wake zones are extended, he and other boaters will just have to adjust.

“Unfortunately, we might have to have people coming in earlier because it’s going to take us a little bit longer to get to where we need to. It’s going to probably extend our run another 20 minutes both ways,” Chupailo said.

The township can institute the temporary no wake zones for up to six months. Area leaders say they want to mitigate damage to property while also allowing citizens to enjoy the lake.

“We want to do what we can to protect homeowners and property. But we also recognize that it is a recreational lake. So, you have to balance the objectives: the fact that it is a recreational lake with homeowners and property,” Fink said.

The township has a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to officially vote on the DNR’s recommendations for no wake zones. The township says if approved, the no wake zones could go into effect as soon as buoys are in place.