Bill aimed at handling rising waters heads to Trump’s desk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill from U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, that aims to help coastal communities deal with rising waters and other disasters is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Both the House and the Senate have passed Peters’ bill, known as the Storm Act.

The legislation would give local governments flexibility in addressing high water issues, such as erosion along Lake Michigan.

The money would also be available to communities impacted by other natural hazards, including droughts, earthquakes and wildfires.

“Providing cost-effective tools directly to local communities across Michigan is critical to helping them stave off the harmful effects that coastal erosion, flooding and rising water levels have on people’s lives and livelihoods,” Peters said in a statement. “I urge the President to sign this commonsense, bipartisan legislation as soon as possible so that we can ensure that Michigan’s coastlines remain safe and pristine for generations to come.”

The legislation is now awaiting Trump’s approval.