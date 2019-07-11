Authorities lift advisory for Thornapple River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rising water levels throughout Michigan have reached critical condition this year, but the Thornapple River has stabilized.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol has been continually monitoring the river’s conditions.

Authorities say while levels remain slightly elevated, the recommendation to stay off the Thornapple River for recreational purposes has been lifted.

The major area of concern was in Caledonia Township between 68th and 84th Street.

While conditions have steadied, Kent County officials still caution individuals choosing to load vessels onto the river, maintaining appropriate safety gear is needed with strong currents still posing a risk.

High waters and fast currents have resulted in several emergency responses to the Thornapple River in recent weeks. The combination of swift currents and several fallen trees has been a danger to tubers and kayakers.

For emergencies and persons in distress, call 911 immediately.