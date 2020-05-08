Army Corps: Lake Michigan up another inch

DETROIT (WOOD) — Already in record territory, Lake Michigan continues to rise as we move closer to summer.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan is up 1 inch in the past week. It is forecasted to rise another 2 inches by June 8.

Lake Michigan is now 3 inches above the May record set in 1986. It already set records in the first four months of the year.

Lake Michigan is up 2 inches in the past month and remains 9 inches higher than this time last year. It is now 34 inches above the May average.

Here’s a look at the other Great Lakes:

Lake Erie is even with the May record (2019).

Lake Superior is 5 inches below the May record (2019).

Lake Ontario is 16 inches below the April record (2017).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

