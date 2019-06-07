Report: 3 Great Lakes expected to rise in June

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Three of Michigan's five Great Lakes are expected to continue rising, according to a new water level analysis by the Detroit District of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

The weekly report released Friday concluded all of the Great Lakes have water levels that are well above average. The U.S Army Corps of Engineers also confirmed Lake Erie and Lake Superior broke a mean monthly water level record in the month of May.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are currently coming in at 29 inches above average for the month of June. In the past month alone, water levels have increased by 7 inches. The Detroit District of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting the Michigan-Huron water levels will climb another 2 inches by this time next month.

Lake Superior is 15 inches above average for the month of June, and has increased 5 inches in the past month. Water levels are forecast to rise another 3 inches in the next month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is predicting water levels to drop on Lakes Erie and Ontario during the next month. At this time, Lake Erie is 30 inches above normal for June, and Lake Ontario is 32 inches above normal. Lake Erie rose 3 inches in the past month, and Lake Ontario climbed an astonishing 13 inches.