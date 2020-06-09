Power outages as what’s left of Cristobal moves into MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the remnants of Cristobal moved up into southwest Michigan Tuesday, the storm brought down some trees and left behind power outages.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties until 9 p.m. The biggest threat for West Michigan is high winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Consumer Energy’s interactive outage map shows thousands without power in southwest Michigan and 26,218 without service statewide.

Outages by county as of about 8:30 p.m.:

Allegan County: 1,895

Barry County: 343

Branch County: 1,671

Calhoun County: 276

Ionia County: 141

Kalamazoo County: 13,276

Kent County: 132

Montcalm County: 218

Muskegon County: 669

Ottawa County: 1,649

St. Joseph County: 1,268

Van Buren County: 1,524

News 8 received video of a tree down over I-94 near milemarker 70, west of Kalamazoo, plus broken utility poles in the Kalamazoo area and trees down near Allegan and Hopkins.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said Lake Michigan Drive was shut down between 104th and 112th in Robinson Township because of downed power lines.

A tree fell on a Hopkins home as the remnants of Cristobal moved into Michigan on June 9, 2020.

A tree down on a house in Hopkins on June 9, 2020. (Courtesy Joel Fritsma)

A tree down on utility lines along Osterhout Avenue in Portage on June 9, 2020. (Courtesy Ethan Mulnix)

Broken utility poles along Osterhout Avenue in Portage on June 9, 2020. (Courtesy Ethan Mulnix)

A tree down along Park Avenue in Allegan on June 9, 2020. (Courtesy Billie Jarman Spicer)

The remnants of Cristobal move in over Kalamazoo around 6:30 p.m. on June 9, 2020.

