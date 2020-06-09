Power outages as what’s left of Cristobal moves into MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the remnants of Cristobal moved up into southwest Michigan Tuesday, the storm brought down some trees and left behind power outages.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties until 9 p.m. The biggest threat for West Michigan is high winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.
Consumer Energy’s interactive outage map shows thousands without power in southwest Michigan and 26,218 without service statewide.
Outages by county as of about 8:30 p.m.:
- Allegan County: 1,895
- Barry County: 343
- Branch County: 1,671
- Calhoun County: 276
- Ionia County: 141
- Kalamazoo County: 13,276
- Kent County: 132
- Montcalm County: 218
- Muskegon County: 669
- Ottawa County: 1,649
- St. Joseph County: 1,268
- Van Buren County: 1,524
News 8 received video of a tree down over I-94 near milemarker 70, west of Kalamazoo, plus broken utility poles in the Kalamazoo area and trees down near Allegan and Hopkins.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch said Lake Michigan Drive was shut down between 104th and 112th in Robinson Township because of downed power lines.
