We ended May with 3 days in the 80s and the month was 2.3 degrees warmer than average. June will be starting out with slightly cooler than average temperatures. Look for afternoon readings mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s inland and low-mid 60s at Lake Michigan.

The above map is the 8-14 day temperature outlook for June 9-15. You can see all the blue over the Great Lakes. That indicates a cool pattern. It’s a hot pattern for California east to Texas, where they have been in a drought (often the case with the La Nina pattern we have been in for the nearly two years).

8-14 day rainfall outlook for June 9 – 15 from the Climate Prediction Center

The 8-14 day rainfall outlook calls for a continuation of the dry pattern over much of the West, with a good chance of generally above average rainfall in the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Utqiagvik, Alaska at 10:05 pm local time 6/2/22

This is a screen grab from the webcam at Utqiagvik, Alaska (formerly known as Barrow). This is the land of the midnight sun – the sun won’t set at Utqiagvik until August 2nd. They reached a high temp. of 38 on Wednesday, the warmest temperature so far this year. The average high temperature reaches a maximum of 47 in July. They only get around 45.8″ of snow each winter, but they often get measurable snow in every month of the year, with October being the snowiest month.

Kahiltna Glacier, Alaska

This is the Kahiltna Glacier with the low-angled sun shining on the mountaintops shortly after 10 pm local time 6/1/22. This is a dark and snowy place in winter and a brighter, but still snowy place in summer.

North American Snow and Ice Cover 6/1/22

There’s snow on the higher mountains out West. There’s still snow on the ground over much of Labrador and N. Quebec – across much of Nunavut. Most all of Hudson Bay is still frozen over, as is Great Slave Lake and Great Bear Lake.

Arctic Sea Ice Extent – from the Danish Meteorological Institute

This graph shows Arctic sea ice extent. Note the red line above “May”. The extent at the moment isn’t too far away from the 1981-2020 average. With the 2nd year La Nina now, it’s not surprising that the ice extent has grown a slight amount.