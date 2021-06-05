Red flag warning for fire issued in parts of Michigan

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a red flag fire warning in northern West Michigan Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for all of the northern lower peninsula, including Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Mecosta, Mason, Lake and Osceola.

The DNR issued burn restrictions in all of those counties as well as Muskegon County.

Dry conditions, gusty winds and low relative humidity means there is potential for fires to quickly get out of control.

Residents should not burn any open fires, and be careful with activities such as grilling and smoking, the Newaygo County Emergency Services said in a release.

The warning was lifted 8 p.m. Saturday, but a fire weather watch runs through Sunday evening.

The rest of West Michigan is at an elevated fire danger, and Kent, Allegan and Van Buren counties also have an Air Quality Alert.