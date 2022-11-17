We set a daily record for the extent of snow on the ground in the contiguous U.S. yesterday (Wed.). The record only goes back 20 years, but in that time, we’ve never had a snow extent greater than this for any November 16.

The National Snow Analysis from the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center shows that 41.1% of the contiguous had snow on the ground Wednesday morning. The previous record high extent was 37.0% in 2014. The least snow extent on any November 16 was 1.0% in 2016. The average snow extent for the 20-year period is 14.8% (that includes the 41.1% from this year).

Snow extent can vary quite a bit from day-to-day and week-to-week, but looking at just the snapshot of Nov. 16 – snow seems to be increasing. For the first 10 years (2003-12), the average snow extent on Nov. 16 was 12.2%. For the last 10 years (2013-22) the average was 16.3%.

The greatest 24-hour snowfall was 30.6″ at Hoback River Canyon in Wyoming.

Temperature difference from average for November 1-16

The map above (from WeatherBell) shows temperature difference from average for Nov. 1-16. Essentially, it was warmer than average in the East an Colder than average in the West. For Grand Rapids, Nov. 1-16 was 4.2° warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month were 9.7° warmer than average. The last five days have been 6.8° colder than average. Grand Rapids added 0.4″ of snow on Wed. bringing our monthly/seasonal total to 4.0″.

There was a 17-car pile-up on I-94 Wed. AM. Up to 3 FEET of snow could fall near Buffalo NY.