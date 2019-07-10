Rare risk of severe storms in W. MI Wednesday evening

A map of Michigan shows the slight risk of severe weather for Julty 20, 2019 in Muskegon County northward.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The surging humidity is setting up West Michigan for possible severe storms Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday were quite comfortable with dew points mostly below 60 degrees, but that changed during the past 24 hours, leading to more humid air, which storms love.

The next ingredient for severe weather is something to trigger or lift the atmosphere. That will come from a cold front arriving Wednesday night.

The low-pressure system is tracking across Lake Superior, therefore the severe weather threat is higher closer to the low and its associated winds. A forecast model is putting the greater threat of severe storms north of Grand Rapids, from Whitehall and Montague to Newaygo and Big Rapids to the north.

Although there will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon mainly southeast of Grand Rapids, it will be the line that forms Wednesday evening that Storm Team 8 will be monitoring closely. The primary concern will be isolated strong to severe wind gusts.

So far, Michigan has had very little severe weather this season, thanks to a cool spring and June. The Storm Prediction Center’s website shows 104 severe weather reports in Michigan with nearly all of them from Central Lower Michigan southward. During a typical year, Michigan and averages nearly 530 reports.

We are more than halfway through the year and we’ve reached 20% of the average number of severe weather reports, making Wednesday’s risk of severe weather rare.

After Wednesday night, the next concern will be potentially dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan Thursday and a possible heat wave for next week.

