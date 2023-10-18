Many people got to see a rainbow (or 2 or 3!) over the weekend. I saw rainbows last Saturday and Sunday. I took these pictures at the Alpine Athletic Field in the late afternoons.

This part of the rainbow lasted for about 40 minutes. An elongated shower was moving NW to SE and an area of clearing where the sun was shining from was also elongated NW to SE. The rainbow wasn’t always this bright, but you could see the colors for 40 minute.

Here’s a wide view of most of the rainbow (what I could fit into the shot on my phone). The bow was brightest near the ground and dimmer in the middle.

Here you can see a faint double-rainbow to the left of the main bow. The primary bow has (from left to right) red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple and indigo (which is hard to see. The colors of the secondary rainbow are reversed with red on the inside.

The first 5 days of October were 14 degrees warmer than average. The last 12 days have been 4.0 degrees cooler than average. It’s interesting – we had 5 days warmer than average followed by 12 days cooler than average. Yet, despite the fact that we’ve had more cooler-then-average days than warmer than-average days, Oct. 1-17 was 1.1 degrees warmer than average. That’s because the warm days were much higher above average than the cool days were cooler-than-average.

Reminds me of the 1960 World Series. The Pirates beat the Yankees 4 games to 3. despite the fact that the Yankees outscored the Pirates 55–27 in this Series, out-hit them 91–60, out-batted them .338 to .256, hit 10 home runs to Pittsburgh’s four (three of which came in Game 7), got two complete-game shutouts from Whitey Ford—and still lost.

The Series ended with what ESPN called the greatest home run EVER. It’s the only time there was a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 9th inning in game 7 of the World Series. Here it is on YouTube.