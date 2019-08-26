Rain to help break August dry spell across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every year there are wet stretches and dry stretches. For much of 2019 we have been dominated with more of the former rather than the later. That is until recently as we are currently going through one of Michigan’s drier stretches.

Most cities in the region are experiencing a rainfall deficit.

If you have not been watering your lawn diligently, you may have a few brown patches like the image below. All major cities in southwest Michigan are running a monthly rainfall deficit.

How bad and widespread is the dryness? According to the United States Drought Monitor, we are not all that dry.

The most extensive dry area is south of Grand Rapids around Kalamazoo, stretching east to Battle Creek and Marshall. You can include Dowagiac and Three Rivers in there as well.

Out of the five categories only a couple of pockets of Southern Lower Michigan has been included in the “abnormal dryness” range.

One of the reasons the magnitude of dryness is not more widespread or severe is the fact that much of 2018 and 2019 have been wet. Only recently has the rain spigot slowed.

It appears Mother Nature will help the cause Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with widespread rainfall.

Rainfall forecast through Tuesday morning.

Although we are not forecasting a lot of rain, it does appear nearly all of Lower Michigan will get some in the rain gauge. Other forecast models agree.

The heaviest rain with this next system will likely remain west and southwest of Michigan this time.

At this stage the first half of the 8-day forecast seems the wettest with more scattered, lighter chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday night.

The latest 8-14 day precipitation outlook has Michigan receiving near normal amounts of rainfall for the first week of September.

The fall colors may be dulled a bit and trees may release their leaves early if it’s too dry.