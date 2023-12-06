The Thursday night computer models have backed off on the idea of significant snow this coming weekend. Here’s the latest from the G.R. National Weather Service Forecast Discussion:

THE LATEST DETERMINISTIC RUNS OF THE ECMWF/GFS/CANADIAN MODELS HAVE ALL CHANGED THEIR TUNE QUITE A BIT AS FAR AS THE LATE WEEKEND WEATHER GOES. THE LONGWAVE TROUGH WHICH DIGS OVER THE CENTER OF THE NATION IS NOW SHOWN TO BE A BIT MORE PROGRESSIVE AND LESS AMPLIFIED SO THE SFC FRONTAL ZONE JUST DRIFTS EAST THROUGH MICHIGAN WITH NO NOTABLE SFC LOW DEVELOPING ALONG IT. THIS SCENARIO WOULD MEAN A ROUND OF RAIN SHOWERS FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT AHEAD/ALONG OF THE FRONT, FOLLOWED BY SOME LIGHT LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS IN THE COLD ADVECTION BEHIND THE FRONT SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. ENSEMBLE 50TH PERCENTILE QPF AMOUNTS HAVE LOWERED, AS WELL AS THE THREAT OF STRONGER WINDS." In the meantime, we'll stay mostly cloudy for much of today (Wed.), then we'll see some sunshine Thursday and Friday. We had only one hour of sunshine in total for the first 5 days of December. That's 2% sunshine and 98% clouds. More from the G.R. NWS: "CONFIDENCE IS HIGH REGARDING THE UNSEASONABLE WARMTH PRECEDING THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, WITH TEMPS FRIDAY EXPECTED TO BE IN THE 50S AND EVEN A DECENT POTENTIAL FOR SUNSHINE. SIMILAR HIGHS ARE POSSIBLE ON SATURDAY AS WELL, ESPECIALLY OVER ERN SECTIONS, DEPENDING ON FRONTAL TIMING AND SHOWER COVERAGE." ALSO: Huge rains along the Pacific NW Coast: 16.3" just southwest of Mt. St. Helens, 14.4" Mapleton WA, 13.22: Beacon Rock WA, 6.99" Quillayute WA, 3.96" Olympia, 2.74" Seattle. The Stillaguamish River has reached a record height of 21.34 feet. This is the highest the river has ever gotten in recorded history.

AUSTRALIA HEAT WAVE Exceptional heat with temperatures 44C+ in 5 States: 46.4 in South Australia (at Marree) 45.7 Western Australia 44.8 New South Wales 44.7 Queensland 43.9 Northern Territory.

THREE FEET OF NEW SNOW!