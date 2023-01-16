The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of Exceeding .25″ Liquid Equivalent of Snow/Sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City.

Now, this is just one forecast. Some of the snow will likely melt on the roads as it falls, but bottom line is…from Thursday into Thursday night, there is a chance of accumulating snow and a better chance as you go north.

In the meantime, we have some rain moving in today…most areas will see 1/4 to 1/2″. Roads will become wet. It’s not impossible that there could be a brief period of freezing rain north of Big Rapids, but most areas won’t see that. Temperatures during the daytime will be in the mid 30s to near 40. Here’s radar:

