We’re into our 12th day with only 0.03″ of rain in Grand Rapids. Despite the dry spell, pretty much everything is green. We had a soaking 1-2.5″ of rain on August 28th/29th.

While there is a chance of a shower (or isolated thunderstorm) this Saturday, much of the day will be dry and some of you will stay dry all day.

The map above is the excessive rainfall outlook for Sunday to Monday AM. We’re in the Marginal Risk Area. There is a higher Slight Risk across the lake in SE Wisconsin. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm for Monday and a shower or two could linger into Tuesday. Then Wednesday through Saturday of next week should be basically dry.

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Sat./Sat. night. The light green in Lower Michigan indicates a chance of a thunderstorm, but severe weather is unlikely. There is a Marginal or Low Risk from S. North Carolina to Central Florida. Note the chance of a (non-severe) thunderstorm over much of the Southwest – from California to W. Texas.

The Colorado River at the Grand Canyon is at 89% of average flow – on the low side, but the stronger than average monsoon this summer as brought the level closer to average.

Graph of the Water Storage – Shasta Lake, California

The graph above is the water storage level of Shasta Lake, the biggest reservoir in California. The light blue is the average over the course of the year. The green line is the very wet, strong El Nino year of 1982-83. It was a very warm and rather snowless winter in West Michigan – just 36″ of snow for the season, 65 degrees in G.R. on Christmas Day. The red line is 1976-77 – which was the coldest winter of the century. The next winter was the very cold and snowy winter in Lower Michigan. We had the blizzard of ’78, followed by the coldest February and 5th coldest March. This year is well below average, but well above the dry year of 1977-78 in CA.