Here’s radar as of 3:50 pm…a few sprinkles near and south of I-94. An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible this PM, mainly south of G.R. This won’t be much.

The afternoon weather data coming in is looking good for rain early next week. The Europeaan model has a total of 0.88″ for Gr. Rapids from Sunday PM thru Wednesday. The GFS has 0.55″ from Sunday PM through Monday night. It has the chance of rain up to 83% for Sunday PM through Monday.

The NAM even has a 44% chance of a shower tomorrow. We’ll also see a trend toward more cloudiness and eventually a little cooler air.

In the meantime, it’s time for me to drag the hose around and give the flowers another drink.