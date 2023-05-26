GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunshine, light winds and warming temperatures will be the theme for West Michigan’s long holiday weekend.

High pressure is expected to remain in control of the Great Lakes, which will allow for plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures.

Saturday will be pleasant, as high temperatures inland warm into the upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies. Beaches along the lakeshore will cool off into the afternoon as a lake breeze develops, with temperatures sliding into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday but a few degrees warmer, with highs up to the low 80s. The lake breeze will similarly drop temperatures along the beaches, falling down into the 70s by late afternoon.

Memorial Day will be the warmest of the holiday weekend, as highs warm into the mid 80s, along with more sunshine. The lake breeze will once again cool beaches into the 70s by later in the day.

If your weekend plans include heading out to Lake Michigan, beach conditions will be quite pleasant. However, it’s important to note that water temperatures are still quite cold.

By the middle of next week, high temperatures will approach or exceed 90 degrees. Humidity is expected to remain on the low end through the 8 day forecast, which will keep heat indices in check.