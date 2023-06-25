GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of residents across West Michigan are experiencing power outages as storms move through the area.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Consumers Energy has reported that there are 263 outages with more than 16,900 customers being impacted by the weather. Only 99.4% of total customers are without power at this time.

Most of the impacted customers reside in Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Calhoun and Kent counties. Falling trees and high winds could be contributing factors along with the rain showers.

Officials with Kent County have released information on down power lines in Grand Rapids, Cascade Township and Wyoming Sunday evening.

