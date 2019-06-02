Power back for most in W MI after Saturday storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rash of storms that swept through West Michigan on Saturday knocked out power to thousands.

By Sunday night, service had been restored to most of those affected, with only about a hundred customers in Barry and Montcalm counties still without service.

Statewide, around 2,300 customers were still affected — down from more than 19,000 the night before. Consumers said restoration efforts may extend into Monday for the hardest hit areas.

Consumers also cautioned residents to be careful of downed electrical lines. You should always stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires. If you see one, call 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050 to report it.

Other safety tips from Consumers Energy:

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxcide; an odorless, colorless gas.

Be alert to utility crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely pass workers on roadsides.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electrical restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or cable.

Consumers Energy customers can sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or go online.

Customers can also report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do online.