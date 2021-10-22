Plants undergoing a fall bloom in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The fall chill has finally started to settle in across West Michigan, but not before local plants have undergone a second bloom.

Temperatures this month have been much warmer than average. In fact, this was the warmest Oct. 1 through Oct. 18 on record for West Michigan.

It’s been clear the warmth has been affecting the leaf change across the Lower Peninsula this year. Fall colors are very delayed and quite muted compared to average.

The leaves aren’t the only plant life that has been affected. Some species of plants are undergoing a second bloom.

Local plant expert Rick Vuyst says second blooms can happen with plants that are typically spring bloomers where new blossoms form on the previous year’s wood. The effect can be quite odd looking. Some plants have lost their leaves but are sporting bunches of blossoms. Second blooms like this can happen any time there is unusual weather. Vuyst says in the south, a second fall bloom can occur after a strong hurricane makes landfall.

Here are the plants in West Michigan that are most likely to undergo a fall bloom due to unusual weather:

Viewers are also reporting iris, dandelion and sunflowers blooming in their area.

Fall blooms will likely come to a sharp end in the coming days as overnight lows plunge into the 30s and highs stay locked in the 50s, so be sure to enjoy the rare fall flowers before they fall this coming week.