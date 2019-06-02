Photos: Storms hammer W. MI with hail, rain, wind

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A series of viewer photos submitted to ReportIt show the June 1, 2019 storm and its aftermath.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong storms that sparked watches and warnings throughout West Michigan also led to golf ball size hail in Battle Creek and strong winds, heavy rain and downed trees in other areas.

Thousands of homes and businesses throughout West Michigan also lost power during the storms.

A June 1, 2019 photo shows the storm coming ashore in Grand Haven.