Weather

Photos: Storms hammer W. MI with hail, rain, wind

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 09:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 10:45 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong storms that sparked watches and warnings throughout West Michigan also led to golf ball size hail in Battle Creek and strong winds, heavy rain and downed trees in other areas.

Thousands of homes and businesses throughout West Michigan also lost power during the storms.

>>PHOTOS: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Pup Party for community foundation Photos: Pup Party for community foundation
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Pup Party for community foundation

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI

Photo Galleries