NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — It’s not a matter of if, but when the snow will start falling in the Upper Peninsula. On Friday, parts of the region including Negaunee woke up to a light coating of wet snow on roofs, yards, and cars.

Negaunee totaled more than 200 inches of snow the previous year.

Friday’s snow was earlier than the average but nowhere close to a record for first flakes.

The fresh snowfall doesn’t come as a surprise either. Local 3 Meteorologists and experts at the National Weather Service have been predicting the precipitation for much of the week.