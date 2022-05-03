GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The question I’ve been most frequently asked this spring is when it will become consistently warmer. The forecast is indicating it will be soon.

The graphics below hint at why folks are wondering. We haven’t had more than three consecutive days with above-average temperatures since mid-March.

Seventy-three percent of the days in April recorded temperatures below average. I find it remarkable we’ve only received one day with a high in the 70s and 80s (April 23 and 24) and the average high temperature is now in the mid-60s.

Here’s a comparison between warm temps this year versus last year:

Finally, Storm Team 8 sees a flip in the weather pattern that will bring more consistent warmth arriving Mother’s Day (good timing) and through next week.

The upper air pattern will produce a strong ridge from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast that will result in summer-like temperatures next week.

The ECMWF ensemble high temperature forecast is onboard with this idea as well.

This forecast represents the first time this spring that we’ll enjoy more than two consecutive days with high temperatures warmer than 60 degrees.

The 8- to 14-day temperature outlook continues the warmth into mid-May.

May 16 represents the first day that Grand Rapids’ average high temperature should hit 70 degrees and it looks as if we will finally be able to enjoy more of them.