“PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION” – DERECHO!! in Iowa and now N. Illinois

A derecho has been racing across Iowa and will continue moving east thru N. Illnois. GUST TO 127 mph!!! Significant damage has occurred. Roofs have been blown off, vehicles flipped on highways. Gusts have been measured as high as 106 mph (at Le Grand, Iowa). A gust to 99 mph was measured at Albion, Iowa, 95 mph at Marshalltown, Iowa, 90 mph at Chelsea. Omaha had a gust to 65 mph.

This area of storms will move through N. Illinois. In advance of the line, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for N. Illinois, extreme S. Wisconsin and western Lake Michigan! 

 Effective this Monday morning and evening from 1125 AM until
     700 PM CDT.

   ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION...

   * Primary threats include...
     Widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 100
       mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A couple tornadoes possible

   SUMMARY...A derecho will rapidly progress across eastern Iowa and
   northern Illinois this afternoon. Widespread severe wind gusts, some
   of which should reach 80-100 mph are anticipated along the track of
   the bow. Brief tornadoes are also possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for E. Wisconsin and part of Upper Michigan. SPC says:

 * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 100 PM until
     700 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

Here’s storm reports:

Roof partially off the Buccaneers Arena at Urbandale IA. There are counties in Iowa where +95% of the county is without power. Millions of acres of corn has been blown down!

